Top track

Soft Machine - Why Are We Sleeping?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soft Machine | London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soft Machine - Why Are We Sleeping?
Got a code?

About

Signature Brew present

Soft Machine

https://www.softmachine.org/

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soft Machine

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.