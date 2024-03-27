DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CARNIFEX + REVOCATION + ABORTED + VEXED

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
€34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après plus de 18 ans d'existence en tant que groupe, CARNIFEX continue d'expérimenter à travers de nouveaux arrangements de chansons, intégrant des aspects atmosphériques à leur base intrinsèquement deathcore. Sur ce nouvel album, les orchestrations ont ét...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Garmonbozia
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carnifex

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

