DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dagobert "Schwarz - Akustik Tour" 2024

Merlin Kulturzentrum
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsStuttgart
€22.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Schon immer haben die Lieder des Schweizer Chansonniers Dagobert in tiefe Abründe gestarrt und mit ihren eindringlichen Melodien und direkten Worten auch die entlegensten Winkel der Seele ausgeleuchtet, so düster wie in seinem bezweichnenderweise „Schwarz“...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dagobert

Venue

Merlin Kulturzentrum

Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.