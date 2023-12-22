Top track

Sometimes We Christmas Party: Meg Ward, Junior Simba + Special Guests

Headrow House
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sometimes We Party return to Headrow House for one last hurrah on the rooftop before they go into hibernation next year - and boy do they have an absolute corker lined up for you... They welcome the one and only Meg Ward to the rooftop where she'll be brin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sometimes We Party.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meg Ward, Junior Simba

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

