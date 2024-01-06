DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cooking Groove

Cadavra
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hola a tod@s !! Después de un llenazo impresionante y con la resaca aun latente, Cooking Groove vuelve a la carga el 6 de enero.

El artista invitado será el gran Vasco Ispirian que vuelve a la cabina de C.Groove tras el buen sabor que dejó en su última ac...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Vasco Ispirian, Osman, Rams and 1 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

