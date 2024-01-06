DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hola a tod@s !! Después de un llenazo impresionante y con la resaca aun latente, Cooking Groove vuelve a la carga el 6 de enero.
El artista invitado será el gran Vasco Ispirian que vuelve a la cabina de C.Groove tras el buen sabor que dejó en su última ac...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.