Koridor #2 w/ Korhan Futaci

La Boule Noire
Sun, 25 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pour ce premier événement à Paris, Koridor et la Boule Noire se font une joie d’accueillir Korhan Futaci !

Saxophoniste, producteur, chanteur et auteur-compositeur basé à Istanbul, Korhan Futaci est un membre reconnu de la scène musicale alternative turqu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire et La Sale Affaire.
Lineup

Koridor

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

