Top track

Photay - Illusion Of Seclusion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Photay + Booker Stardrum

Tubby’s Kingston
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Photay - Illusion Of Seclusion
Got a code?

About

Two of my favorite players in the Hudson Valley. Expect ambient textures, field recordings, and rhythmic movement. Not to be missed.
2 SETS
$15 adv $20 door (day of)

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Tubby's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Booker Stardrum, Photay

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.