Danse afro / en famille

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 13 Jan, 3:00 pm
WorkshopParis
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

atelier de danse afro en famille / pour tous à partir de 8 ans

durée 2h goûter offert à l'issue de l'atelier

Afrobeat, ndombolo, coupé-décalé, amapiano ou gqom, vous connaissez ? Si ces rythmes vous font vibrer, venez-vous initier aux danses afro avec Gr...

Tout public
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open2:45 pm

