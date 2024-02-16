Top track

Dirty Donations - R.S.I. - Live

Dirty Donations

Hot Box
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
About

Dirty Donations -Dirty Donations are 4 bounders from Essex who love to play filthy hard hitting and raucous bangers and give the punters a bloody great time whilst doing it. It's like no show on earth and take pride in fusing many different sounds within t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jar Records
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirty Donations

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

