House, Hip Hop, RnB and Tech House

Egg
Fri, 19 Jan, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
Friday 19th January will be a night of House, Hip Hop, Reggaeton & Tech House all night long on the Middle Floor. Entry is free before 1am, £10 after.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

