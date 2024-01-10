DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Secret show : Stand-Up Comedy a Pisa

Leningrad Cafè
Wed, 10 Jan, 10:30 pm
ComedyPisa
€17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Secret show

EVENTO RISERVATO AI SOCI CON TESSERA CSEN.

Tesseramento all'ingresso del locale.

Il costo della tessera annuale è 10 euro e include una consumazione in omaggio, è valida per i prossimi 12 mesi per tutti gli eventi

Questo è un evento 16+
Secret Show

Leningrad Cafè

Via Silvestri, 56125 Pisa Pisa, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

