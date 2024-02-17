DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jon Secada

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsMiami
From $55.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An intimate Valentine's evening with Jon Secada.

Be prepared for an evening of romantic music as three-time Grammy-winning artist Jon Secada takes the stage on February 17 for an intimate concert that promises to be the highlight of Valentine's Week!

Hos...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Vicmedia House.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jon Secada

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.