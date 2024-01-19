DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BrokenMP3s presents Tomorrow

Songbyrd
Fri, 19 Jan, 11:00 pm
Tomorrow live is bringing in the new year with some of DC’s best DJ’s. So come and dance to some good music with good people

Featuring Taiga, Mellow Domingo, Cami, DJ Yinde, Hosted by Digital Debo

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd and BrokenMP3s
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
