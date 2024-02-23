Top track

Kieron Boothe - Phone Down

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kieron Boothe's Birthday Show

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £7.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kieron Boothe - Phone Down
Got a code?

About

Juju's are super excited to team up with L4 Creatives for an exciting live show with rapper Kieron Boothe! For his special 30th birthday show, he's bringing the support of his live band and some very special guests.

About Kieron Boothe:

East London rappe...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kieron Boothe

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.