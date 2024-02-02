Top track

So Fetch - 2000s Party

Zanzibar
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

LIVERPOOL, YOU ARE SO FETCH 💕

After sold out events around the UK we are so excited to be bringing So Fetch to Liverpool for a night full of 00's magic!

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong.

S...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by This Is A Tribute.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Zanzibar

43 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AZ
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
300 capacity

