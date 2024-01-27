DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Total Eclipse pres. NNHMN

Retronouveau
Sat, 27 Jan, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TOTAL ECLIPSE PRES. NNHMN (BERLIN)

aftershow dj set Davide Patania

NNHMN è un duo dark electronic con base a Berlino, contaminato da sintetizzatori inquietanti, atmosfere cupe e intense voci femminili. Lee Margot e Michal Laudarg si sono imbarcati in un...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

NNHMN

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.