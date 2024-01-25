Top track

Caitlin - Take Me Where My Heart Is

Minna & Caitlin with S.O.L Collective

The Little Yellow Door
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come and lighten up your January at The Little Yellow Door, with music from Minna and Caitlin, each will be accompanied by the aclaimmed S.O.L Collective...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nutopia Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minna, Caitlin

Venue

The Little Yellow Door

6-8 All Saints Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W11 1HH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

