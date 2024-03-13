DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sin Bin Wednesdays

Simmons Holborn
Wed, 13 Mar, 10:00 pm
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sin Bin is here every Wednesday to play all the best Commercial and Chart tunes along with a healthy dose of cheese, you can boogie all night long with your besties!

Not only that, it's Happy Hour ALL NIGHT! Including 2-4-1 Cocktails, Double mixers £5 as...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Student Event Tickets.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Simmons Holborn

109 Kingsway, London, WC2B 6PP, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

