DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pay Attention To Us - Comedy Show

Songbyrd
Sun, 28 Jan, 7:00 pm
ComedyWashington D.C.
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Pay Attention To Us” is a comedy show featuring some of the most diverse stand-up comedy talent in the country. It was started by stand-up comedian Yannick during the pandemic, as an outdoor show at the Wheaton Arts Pavillion. Since then it’s been held at...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.