Manchester Collective: After Dark Ceilidh

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:15 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fergus McCreadie re-joins Manchester Collective for a special after dark late-night ceilidh: an outrageously joy-filled hour of dancing, music and great company.

For ages 16+. Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Manchester Collective, Fergus McCreadie

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open9:15 pm

