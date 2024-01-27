DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cinematique

Timbre Room
Sat, 27 Jan, 6:30 pm
ComedySeattle
$13.60
About

She’s SO Cinematique! Join us for a drag show highlighting the works of Hollywood’s fiercest and cherished actresses. Our cast of drag talent will be creating performances inspired by the works of Sandra Bullock!

Grab your popcorn and get yourself seated...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
300 capacity

