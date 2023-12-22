DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yalda en Exil, la Nuit de Shérazade (یلدا در تبعید، شب شهرزاد)

Point Ephémère
Fri, 22 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
€20.16
About

Cher.e.s ami.e.s,

J'ai l'immense plaisir de vous convier à la Nuit de Sheherazade organisé par l'association Le Cercle Persan à l'occasion de Shab-e-Yalda ou Shab-e Tcheleh qui est l’une des grandes fêtes du peuple persan. Elle célèbre le solstice d’hiver...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open6:00 pm

