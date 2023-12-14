DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

This Weeks Catch

Copal
Thu, 14 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

house music all night long

This is a 21 + event
Presented by Hook Hospitality
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Copal

50 Northwest 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
298 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.