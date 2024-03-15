Top track

Lithium

ODD MOB

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner
Fri, 15 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $32.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

No re-entry.

General Admission and VIP are standing room only.

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Odd Mob, Aazure

Venue

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

111 Gardner Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

