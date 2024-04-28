DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leprest en miroir

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 28 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ce récital est un hommage à Allain Leprest, merveilleux auteur de chansons qui aurait eu 70 ans cette année 2024. Avec Didier Bailly au piano, Clémentine interprétera nombre de ses chansons, choisissant avec malice chez ses comparses (Anne Sylvestre, Michè...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.