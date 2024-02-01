DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Right in the centre of Islington sits the prestigious ‘Old Queen’s Head’. Dripping in character and period décor, this gorgeous venue plays host to some of HOT VOX’s finest. Experience some of the greatest up-and-coming bands in an exquisitely intimate set...
