Cackle // Can't Stop Talking // More tba

The Old Queens Head
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Right in the centre of Islington sits the prestigious ‘Old Queen’s Head’. Dripping in character and period décor, this gorgeous venue plays host to some of HOT VOX’s finest. Experience some of the greatest up-and-coming bands in an exquisitely intimate set...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

