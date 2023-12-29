DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

khemistry

Hotel Ziggy
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dive into khemistry: khemistry is more than an event; it's an immersive journey through many genres converging into one unforgettable sound. Picture a night where the city's trendsetters and industry creatives unite to celebrate the intersection of live mu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by El Prez / Payday LA / Sweet Serenade
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Griff Tyler, Kindal Tate, Trey Graves and 2 more

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.