Widowspeak

Lending Room
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Widowspeak remain purveyors of mood. Whether speaking plainly to the mundane details of modern life, dealing in heartbreak and hooks, or conjuring the sweeping openness of a wide angle landscape, they’re a band ever-concerned with the influence of place an...

This is a 16+ event
Brudenell Presents...
Widowspeak

Lending Room

229 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS2 3AP
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

