Folktales A New Years Tale

Folklore Hoxton
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:30 pm
London
£16.50

About

Come celebrate the countdown to a dazzling New Year -a Live World Music Extravaganza on 31.12.23 at Folklore!💫

Join us for an unforgettable night feat. the sensational Mama Sutra, delivering an intoxicating brew of ritual rhythms, vocal led anthems & fur...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Francis Ssuna, Simo Lagnawi, Audio.sync and 1 more

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

