Top track

Forever

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SA-ROC

Strom
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€26.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Forever
Got a code?

About

Sa-Roc is arguably one of the most vibrant MCs in the world today. Her crisp articulation, fiery delivery, and her elevated and insightful lyricism have often placed her within the same conversation as some of Hip Hop’s most notable artists. Once dubbed by...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by target Concerts GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sa-Roc

Venue

Strom

Lindwurmstraße 88, 80337 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.