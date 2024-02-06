Top track

FIONA APPLE - LIVE IN NEW YORK 1999

Crate Brewery
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Deeper Into Movies presents a rare screening of Fiona Apple legendary live performance ” at Sony Music Studios in New York City on October 29th, 1999 to promote her sophomore album “When The Pawn…”.

NOTE: Not a IRL Fiona Apple concert

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Crate Brewery

Unit 7 Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

