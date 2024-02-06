DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nicer Tuesdays: February

EartH
Tue, 6 Feb, 6:00 pm
TalkLondon
From £12.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place at EartH Theatre.

It’s time to dust off those festive cobwebs and get yourself a healthy dose of creativity! Nicer Tuesdays is back with a fresh line-up to get your 2024 off to a great start.

We’ve got three amazing speakers li...

Presented by It’s Nice That.
£
Lineup

James Barnett, Sophie Douala

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

