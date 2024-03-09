DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist BC Camplight uses his one-man-band craftsmanship to make confessional lo-fi indie rock. Born in New Jersey and based in Manchester, his songs offer a candid reflection on his mental health and addiction struggles
Read more
Brighten The Corners Presents singer-songwriter BC Camplight at The Baths in Ipswich on Saturday 9th March 2024.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.