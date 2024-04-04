Top track

Mae - Embers and Envelopes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mae - 20 Years of Destination: Beautiful

The Handlebar
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsPensacola
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mae - Embers and Envelopes
Got a code?

About

Mae celebrates 20 years of Destination: Beautiful in Pensacola, FL at The Handlebar on Thursday, April 4th 2024

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Reaction Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mae

Venue

The Handlebar

319 North Tarragona Street, Pensacola, Florida 32501, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.