Sasha Frere-Jones with Chris Kraus

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:00 pm
TalkLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Please join Semiotext(e) and the Poetic Research Bureau as we welcome Sasha Frere-Jones on the occasion of the launch of his new memoir, Earlier. Following the reading, writer and Semiotext(e) editor Chris Kraus will join Frere-Jones in conversation.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Semiotext(e) and the Poetic Research Bureau.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Sasha Frere-Jones, Chris Kraus

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

