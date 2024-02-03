DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE NEXT EPISODE

The Lower Third
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IT’S ABOUT TIME FOR DONCH TO THROW THAT PARTY AGAIN.

LAST YEAR; HE WAS BUSY. THIS YEAR; HE MAKES UP FOR IT.

THIS AIN’T A REGULAR DANCE. DON’T EXPECT TO HEAR THE SAME OLD REGULAR RIDDIMS.

IT’S A DONCH DANCE AT THE END OF THE DAY. SO IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW...

This is an 23+ event
Presented by Donch.
Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

