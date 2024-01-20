Top track

Body

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dynastie : Russ Millions live performance P F W

Level Club
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From €55.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Body
Got a code?

About

New Club In Town

Le meileur du Hip Hop Us, de L'Afrobeat et du Rap Francais mixé par les meilleurs djs parisiens et internationaux !

RU$$ MILLION$ live performance PFW

Good Music, Great People !

A deux pas des champs élysées viens turn up dans une ambi...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par From Paris
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MC Sparrow, Russ Millions

Venue

Level Club

49 rue de Ponthieu 75008
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.