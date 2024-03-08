DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Women of Anjuna: Celebrating International Women’s Day

MOTH Club
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12.36
About

Taking place March 8 at the iconic MOTH Club in London, the show will feature a lineup of extraordinary female-identifying talent from both the Anjunadeep and Anjunabeats labels. All profits from the event will be donated to support The Girls Network, a UK...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Anjunadeep + Anjunabeats.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

