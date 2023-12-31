DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rock N' Roll New Years Eve Party

The Jacaranda
Sun, 31 Dec, 5:00 pm
Liverpool
Free
Another one biters the dust, let's wring this one out together. Three floors of Rock N' Roll including a live band going till 4am

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.