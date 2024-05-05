Top track

Mods Mayday 45th Anniversary

229
Sun, 5 May 2024, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£39.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mods Mayday, the essential day out in any Mods calendar, will be taking over 229 in central London (opposite Great Portland Street Tube Station) for an all day extravaganza over 4 indoor rooms and 1 outside space.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

6
Rick Buckler, Secret Affair, Nine Below Zero and 6 more

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Accessibility information

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.