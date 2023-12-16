DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us on the 16th of December for a cosy pre Christmas party in Crate, Hackney Wick. Expect DJs, dancing, mulled drinks and fire pits til late. Secure your spot with a ticket. See you there!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.