Death Threat, All Out War, Big Boy + more

Salty's Beach Bar
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
$29.48

About

Saturday, January 20th

Death Threat

All Out War (25 Years of "For Those Who Were Crucified")

Big Boy

Missing Link

Bayway ("World of Bayway: Volume 2" Record Release)

Hold My Own ("In My Way" Record Release)

Odiame

Disguised

+Second stage w/

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

7
Death Threat, All Out War, Big Boy and 7 more

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

