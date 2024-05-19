DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room Scotland

Venue TBA, Edinburgh
Sun, 19 May 2024, 12:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
From £39.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scotland, we’ll be back soon! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Keep your eyes peeled as we gear up to announce our one & only appearance next year.

On sale Thursday 7 December at 10am GMT.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by WATCHTOWER GROUP.

Venue

Venue TBA, Edinburgh

Edinburg, Scotland, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

