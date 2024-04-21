DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marc Ford w/ Kareeta

Soda Bar
Sun, 21 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Marc Ford with Phil Jones and Jim Wilson

Marc Ford has enjoyed a strong recent resurgence supporting his deep solo catalog. Besides Marc's distinguished career starting with Burning Tree being sign...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
Lineup

Marc Ford, Kareeta

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

