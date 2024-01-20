Top track

Alien Tango - Sexy Time

Alien Tango dj set

The Victoria
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alien Tango is the project of Spanish musician Alberto Garcia Roca. He will be blessing The Victoria for one night only with a special DJ set that will include the grooviest and most obscure bangers from Spanish and Japanese 80's as well as carefully curat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Velvet Cliche
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Alien Tango

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open11:00 pm

