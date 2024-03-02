DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Si te gusta la música Pop, estás de enhorabuena. Te presentamos una nueva edición de nuestra noche temática "Viva el Pop".
El Sábado 02 de Marzo abrimos de 23:59h a 06h con una Fiesta muy, muy divertida. Prepárate para darlo todo en nuestra sala, situada...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.