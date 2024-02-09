DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dignan Porch + Sunglasz Vendor + Chad

Two Palms
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
London
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Triples Is Best presents... Dignan Porch + Sunglasz Vendor + Chad

Triples Is Best returns to Two Palms for another night of free entry fun. Joining us this time are indie rock legends Dignam Porch, Bristol rockers Sunglasz Vendor and London post-punk slay...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Triples Is Best
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chad, Sunglasz Vendor, Dignan Porch

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.