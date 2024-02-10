DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belgrave Vegan Feast

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 am
Food & drinkLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Street Food / Live DJs / Tykes Crafts & Soft Play / Art Market / Doughbabies

Food traders:

Aissa Toure

Shouk TLV

Dim Sum Su

Black Day Bakes

This is an all ages event - under 14s to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open11:00 am
350 capacity

