DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Awen Ensemble + Georgie Buchanan

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 28 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Since their last performance at Brudenell Social Club in 2022, Leeds based jazz-folk fusion band Awen Ensemble have stepped up their profile on the UK music scene hugely. In mid-2023, they signed to the London jazz label New Soil and released their debut s...

This is a 14+ event
DJ Lubi presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Awen Ensemble, Georgie Buchanan

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.