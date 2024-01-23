DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Proactive Panic, Luana Sandoval and more

Sleepwalk
Tue, 23 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Proactive Panic is a genre-hopping electronic producer based in Flatbush. Originally from a small town in NH, he started singing at a young age. Now he mixes vocals with hard-hitting house beats, perpetually in search of the perfect dance vibe

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

